Why Sphere Entertainment Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE: SPHR) rose 11.1% on Monday -- an achievement, considering that the broader S&P 500 closed the session virtually flat.The company, formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment , got a big boost over the weekend when the first concert was held at its new Sphere concert venue in Las Vegas -- a performance by the band U2.Apparently, the reviews of the show, and the images and video circulating online, generated fresh excitement around the new tech-centric venue, which features first-of-their-kind massive LED screens that cover the entire interior and exterior walls of the concert hall.