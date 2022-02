Why Spire Stock Rocketed Last Night

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Space-based data and analytics company Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) reported preliminary fourth-quarter earnings last night, sparking an immediate reaction among after-market traders. In after-hours trading, Spire stock jumped as much as 22% in response to news that the company will exceed analyst expectations for $12.9 million in revenue in Q4 -- and keep on beating estimates all year long. But by 10:30 a.m. ET today, almost all of Spire's gains had evaporated, leaving the stock up only 2%. Why?Image source: Getty Images.