Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Down Big Today

Boeing has a fresh 737 MAX concern, and it appears one of the company's suppliers is to blame. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) fell more than 14% on Thursday after Boeing revealed the details of the latest setback to its most important aircraft platform.The 737 MAX is again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Boeing has discovered that one of its primary suppliers improperly drilled holes in a component of the jet that helps maintain cabin pressure. This is not a safety threat, but it is a new complication that will take time, and money, to fix and could delay Boeing's long-awaited ramping up of production.The supplier in question is Spirit AeroSystems , a one-time Boeing subsidiary that manufacturers the 737 MAX fuselage and other key components of that plane and other Boeing and Airbus models. The defect appears limited to a small number of planes, but production and deliveries will be halted while Boeing and Spirit resolve it.