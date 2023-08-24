|
24.08.2023 18:33:49
Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Down Big Today
Boeing has a fresh 737 MAX concern, and it appears one of the company's suppliers is to blame. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) fell more than 14% on Thursday after Boeing revealed the details of the latest setback to its most important aircraft platform.The 737 MAX is again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Boeing has discovered that one of its primary suppliers improperly drilled holes in a component of the jet that helps maintain cabin pressure. This is not a safety threat, but it is a new complication that will take time, and money, to fix and could delay Boeing's long-awaited ramping up of production.The supplier in question is Spirit AeroSystems, a one-time Boeing subsidiary that manufacturers the 737 MAX fuselage and other key components of that plane and other Boeing and Airbus models. The defect appears limited to a small number of planes, but production and deliveries will be halted while Boeing and Spirit resolve it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
|19,00
|-3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.