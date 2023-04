Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Boeing (NYSE: BA) has a fresh problem with its 737 MAX, and it appears that supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE: SPR) is at fault. Shares of Spirit were down about 20% at 1 p.m. ET on Friday after a major new issue arose in the company's most important program.Boeing and Spirit have a long history together. Spirit was part of Boeing until 2005 and remains a primary supplier to its commercial programs, including the 737 MAX line.Late Thursday, Boeing disclosed that it was pausing deliveries on some 737 MAX jets to address incorrectly installed parts. Spirit is the contractor that works on fuselage assembly, and the issue apparently relates to two of the eight fittings that Spirit attaches to the jet's vertical tail.Continue reading