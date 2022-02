Why Spirit Airlines Flew Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Monday, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced plans to combine with Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC) to create a new U.S. discount titan. Investors are excited about the deal, sending Spirit shares up 27% for the week as of Friday morning trading.Frontier and Spirit have similar "ultra-low cost" business models, offering rock-bottom fares but few frills. And while there is some overlap, combining Frontier's western focus with Spirit's heavy East Coast and Caribbean exposure creates a more national carrier. The combined airline would be the fifth largest in the U.S.Image source: Spirit Airlines.Continue reading