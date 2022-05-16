|
16.05.2022 21:41:09
Why Spirit Airlines Is Up and JetBlue Is Down Today
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) is going directly to shareholders to keep its bid to pry Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) away from Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC). The hostile bid sent Spirit shares soaring as much as 13.7% higher on Monday, while Frontier shares are 7% higher and shares of JetBlue traded down about 5%.An airline industry takeover battle got a fresh twist on Monday, with Spirit the target of overtures by both Frontier and JetBlue. In February, Frontier and Spirit agreed to combine in a cash and stock deal that valued Spirit at about $24 per share at the time. In April JetBlue came in with its own $33-per-share cash offer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!