|
07.02.2022 16:27:00
Why Spirit Airlines Shares Are Flying High Today
Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) soared more than 13% higher at the open on Monday after the discount airline announced plans to combine with Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC). Spirit also released better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, adding to investor enthusiasm.On Monday, Spirit and Frontier announced plans to combine in a deal valued at about $6.6 billion. Terms of the deal call for Spirit shareholders to receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier and $2.13 in cash for each share they own, giving Spirit an implied value of about $25.83 per share. That's well-above Spirit's $21.73 closing price on Friday.Image source: Spirit Airlines.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!