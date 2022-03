Why Splunk Was Surging Today, Defying the Tech Sell-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a technology sell-off on Thursday, Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) was surging in morning trading, up more than 8% as of 12:18 p.m. ET.Chalk up Splunk's surge to a positive earnings report, which was released Wednesday afternoon. In addition, Splunk has been without a full-time CEO since former chief Doug Merritt resigned in November. But in conjunction with the earnings report, Splunk named a successor. Apparently, investors feel good about the choice.In the quarter ended December, Splunk's revenue outperformed by a lot, growing 21% to $901 million, versus Wall Street estimates of just $776 million. The company also reported an adjusted (non-GAAP) net profit of $0.66 per share, versus an estimate of a $0.19 loss. Additionally, the company guided above consensus for the current quarter.