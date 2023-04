Why Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Is Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Retailer Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ: SPWH) announced mixed quarterly results and said its CEO was stepping down. Investors weren't pleased with all of the surprises, sending shares down as much as 28% on Thursday morning. As of 11:08 a.m., the stock had recovered to a 19.5% loss.Sportsman's Warehouse is a specialty retailer focused on outdoor sports. The company's fiscal fourth quarter ending Jan. 28 contained some highs and lows, including earnings per share of $0.33 that beat expectations by $0.04 per share but also lower-than-expected revenue and same-store sales down 12.5%.Sportsman's Warehouse also said it sees current-quarter sales coming in between $265 million and $270 million, which is well short of the $298 million analyst consensus estimate.Continue reading