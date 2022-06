Why Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Was Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) were trading down 7.9% as of 12:19 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported earnings results for the first quarter.The company said net sales declined 5.3% year over year due to "lower demand across multiple categories." This translated to lower earnings per share, which came in at $0.05, down from $0.23 in the same quarter last year.The lower demand was credited to the stimulus checks people received a year ago, when sales were strong across the retail industry.