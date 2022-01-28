|
28.01.2022 20:45:00
Why Spotify Stock Has Tumbled This Week
As of Friday afternoon, shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) had tumbled about 12% from where they closed last week.While the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also down for the week, the streaming service was also embroiled in a controversy over its biggest podcast star, Joe Rogan, who is increasingly accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and its treatment.Some people are lining up in favor of Spotify censoring him, most recently musician Neil Young, who issued an ultimatum to the streaming service that it either remove Rogan or stop playing his music. Spotify removed Young's songs from the air.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!