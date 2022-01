Why Spotify Stock Has Tumbled This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of Friday afternoon, shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) had tumbled about 12% from where they closed last week.While the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also down for the week, the streaming service was also embroiled in a controversy over its biggest podcast star, Joe Rogan, who is increasingly accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and its treatment.Some people are lining up in favor of Spotify censoring him, most recently musician Neil Young, who issued an ultimatum to the streaming service that it either remove Rogan or stop playing his music. Spotify removed Young's songs from the air.Continue reading