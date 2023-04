Why Spotify Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of streaming music monarch Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) got a big lift on Tuesday, rising 5.8% through noon ET even though the company reported a big net loss for the first quarter before the market opened -- and missed earnings estimates to boot.Heading into Q1, Wall Street analysts had forecast that Spotify would lose $0.93 per share on sales of $3.4 billion. Although Sweden-based Spotify reports its results in euros, when its figures are converted into dollars at Tuesday's exchange rate, it lost $1.28 per share on sales of only $3.3 billion. Now, the news wasn't all bad. Spotify's revenues rose 14% year over year to 3 billion euros. Total monthly active users of its streaming service grew 22%, and premium (i.e., paying) subscribers grew 15%. The company also returned to positive free cash flow after burning cash in Q4 2022. Management highlighted that it beat its own guidance for monthly active users, premium subscribers, and gross margins.Continue reading