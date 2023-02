Why Sprout Social Stock Rocketed 8% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) was a standout on the market Wednesday, thanks to an unexpected flip into profitability and generally strong results for its latest reported quarter. The niche tech company saw its shares close more than 8% higher as a consequence, a far better performance than the 0.2% dip of the S&P 500 index that day.Sprout Social, which specializes in aggregating and organizing the social media efforts of enterprises, unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. The company described the former as "exceptional," and that wasn't just hype. Revenue for the quarter rose by a robust 31% year over year to $69.7 million on the back of a 31% increase in its all-important subscription revenue (which forms the vast bulk of the total). Better, Sprout Social flipped to a non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit in the fourth quarter. This was $600,000, or $0.03 per share, against the year-ago loss of $2.6 million. Continue reading