27.06.2022 19:42:38
Why SSR Mining Stock Collapsed Today
Shares of Colorado-based gold mining company SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) were devastated in early trading Monday, falling more than 21% at one point on news reports that its Copler mine in Turkey might be forced to temporarily shut down.As of 12:25 p.m. ET, SSR stock had recovered from the majority of that decline, but was still trading down by 7.4%.Responding to the news Monday morning, SSR put out a press release explaining that it was aware of the reports and is "seeking a formal response from the Ministry of Environment regarding the reports."Continue reading
