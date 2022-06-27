Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Why SSR Mining Stock Collapsed Today

Shares of Colorado-based gold mining company SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) were devastated in early trading Monday, falling more than 21% at one point on news reports that its Copler mine in Turkey might be forced to temporarily shut down.As of 12:25 p.m. ET, SSR stock had recovered from the majority of that decline, but was still trading down by 7.4%.Responding to the news Monday morning, SSR put out a press release explaining that it was aware of the reports and is "seeking a formal response from the Ministry of Environment regarding the reports."Continue reading
