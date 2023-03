Why Stagwell Is Jumping Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) were leaping 9.7% higher at 10:49 a.m. ET in morning trading Thursday after the marketing and communications company reported fourth-quarter earnings results that beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.Stagwell posted adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $708.2 million, handily thrashing Wall Street's forecast of $0.15 per share on $701.3 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading