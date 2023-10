Why Stagwell Stock Zoomed Nearly 20% Higher on Hump Day

Healthcare-focused media and public relations agency Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) managed to generate its own positive publicity on Wednesday. The company announced a large asset sale, and investors were pleased with the news as evidenced by the stock's nearly 20% rise across that trading day. This made it something of a standout on a day when the gloomy S&P 500 index declined by 1.4%.That afternoon, Stagwell announced that it agreed to sell ConcentricLife, its marketing agency and pharmaceutical-commercialization vehicle, to consultancy Accenture. The ultimate recipient will be the latter company's Accenture Song creative unit, and the price is $245 million in cash. The move is part of a slimming and consolidation effort by Stagwell. Under this strategy, it will narrow its focus to its core digital services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel