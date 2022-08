Why Starbucks Could Continue to Struggle in the Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some stocks that look to be good investments to hang on to amid a downturn and inflation. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) doesn't strike me as one of those stocks. Year to date, it has fallen 27%, proving to be a worse buy than the S&P 500, which is down just 13%.But as bad as things have been for the business, I wouldn't be surprised if they get even worse. Here's why this could be a bad stock to be holding in this challenging market.Starbucks released its third-quarter numbers earlier this month, for the period ended July 3; sales rose by a modest 9% year over year to $8.2 billion. What's particularly telling is that global comparable-store sales rose 3%, and that was mainly due to a higher average ticket (which was up 6% while comparable transactions declined by 3%). Starbucks has raised its prices multiple times since October due to rising inflation.