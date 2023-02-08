|
08.02.2023 11:58:00
Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023
Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. Still, there's good reason to expect another similar run of returns over the next five years. Investors didn't like the company's sluggish sales in the last quarter, which led to a small sell-off. Revenue came in below expectations due to weakness in China, but one segment continues to show impressive growth that should keep the stock outperforming in 2023 and beyond. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.23
|Better Buy: McDonald's vs. Starbucks (MotleyFool)
|
08.02.23
|Earnings Roundup: Apple, Amazon, Starbucks, and More (MotleyFool)
|
08.02.23
|Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023 (MotleyFool)
|
07.02.23
|Why Is Everyone Talking About Starbucks Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
05.02.23
|Nasdaq Bull Market: Why It's Time to Buy Starbucks Stock (MotleyFool)
|
03.02.23
|Starbucks-Aktie nach schwächer als erwarteten Zahlen mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.23
|Why Starbucks Stock Fell Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.02.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Starbucks auf 109 Dollar - 'Sector Perform' (dpa-AFX)