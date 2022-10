Why Starbucks Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell on Monday, as investors wrestled with the ramifications of China's health and economic policies on the coffeehouse leader's growth prospects. By the close of trading, Starbucks ' stock price was down 5.5% after falling as much as 7% earlier in the day.COVID-related lockdowns in China have taken a heavy toll on Starbucks' sales and profits. The restaurant chain's comparable store sales plunged 44% in China in its fiscal third quarter ended July 3. That contributed to a 4-percentage-point decline in Starbucks' overall operating margin, to 15.9%, and a nearly 19% drop in earnings per share, to $0.79.Chinese President Xi Jinping is a proponent of the country's "zero-COVID" policy. The controversial measures include locking down major cities and forcing millions of people to remain indoors, even as other governments work to reopen their economies.Continue reading