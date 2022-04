Why Starbucks Stock Had a Bitter Aftertaste This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) had a tough time this week. The coffee chain's stock slumped as much as 11% this week. As of 2:37 p.m. ET Thursday, shares were still down roughly 9.6% compared to last Friday's close.A change at the upper echelons of management came with a fair amount of drama.Former Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced last month that he was retiring from the chief executive chair, effective April 4. Johnson has been at Starbucks for 13 years, serving the past five years as CEO. Howard Schultz, who has served as CEO on two previous occasions, returned to the big chair until a permanent replacement can be found. Continue reading