Why Starbucks Stock Jumped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) climbed on Monday, surging as much as 4.9%. As of 1:11 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 4.2%.While the upbeat market sentiment no doubt contributed to the move, the company-specific catalyst that sent the coffee purveyor higher was a bold move by Starbucks that could pay lasting dividends to the planet -- and shareholders.In a Starbuck Stories blog post, the company announced plans to reduce waste via an innovative reusable-cup program, with plans to shift entirely to reusable cups by 2025. This is part of a broader move to reduce its waste by 50% by 2030. Continue reading