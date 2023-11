Why Starbucks Stock Popped This Morning

Shares of coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) popped on Thursday morning after reporting financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, which ended on Oct. 1. The year was a record year for the company's revenues, which was good reason for a caffeinated celebration. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Starbucks stock was up 11%.Starbucks finished its fiscal 2023 with record full-year net revenues of $36 billion, bolstered by record Q4 net revenues of $9.4 billion. The company did particularly well in North America, where its Q4 same-store sales grew by a healthy 8%.North America is Starbucks ' largest market, and strength in this geography is really good for the overall bottom line. In Q4, the company's net revenues in North America were up 12%, which was good. But it paled in comparison to its 40% year-over-year growth in operating income.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel