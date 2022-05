Why Starbucks Stock Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) jumped 9.8% on Wednesday after the coffeehouse colossus delivered second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors feared. Ahead of Starbucks ' earnings release, shareholders were concerned that coronavirus-related lockdowns in China would weigh heavily on its sales and profits. Those fears proved to be well-founded. The restaurant chain's comparable-store sales plunged 23% in China, which resulted in Starbucks' international same-store sales shrinking by 8%. Yet the situation in the U.S. was far brighter. U.S. comps climbed 12%, driven by a 7% rise in average ticket size and a 5% increase in transactions. That led Starbucks' overall same-store sales to grow by a solid 7%.Continue reading