|
04.04.2022 20:25:43
Why Starbucks Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were trading down 4.3% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors grew uneasy following news that the company was suspending its share repurchase program. CEO Howard Schultz, who just today returned to the role after former CEO Kevin Johnson's retirement, outlined near-term challenges facing the company. "Our company, like many companies, is facing new realities in a changed world," Schultz wrote in a letter addressed to employees and other stakeholders. "Pinched supply chains, the decimation caused by COVID, heightened tensions and political unrest, a racial reckoning, and a rising generation which seeks a new accountability for business."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!