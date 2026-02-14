Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
14.02.2026 11:32:00
Why Starting Small Works: How a 1% Starter Position Can Build Big Gains Over Time
Human emotions are powerful, and you have to work with them or they will get the best of you, particularly when it comes to investing. For example, the fear of missing out leads to buying overpriced stocks. The fear of loss leads investors to dump those same stocks when they go down.However, if you recognize your emotions, you can set yourself up for long-term success. And starter positions of as little as 1% could be the powerful tool you need. Here's why.Investing doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing activity. In fact, I don't jump into a stock with both feet very often. I usually begin with a starter position. And over time, I build my stake until it becomes a full commitment. That can take months, and sometimes years, to achieve.
