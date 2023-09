Why Steelcase Stock Popped 21.3% This Week

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) are up 19.6% this week as of 3:10 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the furniture manufacturer announced better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results.To be sure, Steelcase stock popped more than 16% on Wednesday alone after the company's earnings release hit the wires. For its fiscal Q2 ended Aug. 25, 2023, revenue declined 1% year over year to $854.6 million, translating to a 35.3% increase in earnings to $0.23 per share. Adjusted for one-time items such as restructuring costs, Steelcase 's (non-GAAP) earnings rose nearly 48% year over year to $0.31 per share.Analysts, on average, were only expecting adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share on revenue closer to $829 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel