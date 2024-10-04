|
04.10.2024 19:44:22
Why Stellantis Stock Plunged to a 2-Year Low This Week
Stellantis' (NYSE: STLA) latest warning has stunned investors. The maker of Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Ram Trucks, and more cut its guidance for 2024 this week, with CEO Carlos Tavares even hinting at a potential dividend cut next year.Stellantis stock plunged after the developments and was trading 17% lower for the week through noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The automotive stock is now trading at prices last seen in 2022.The entire auto industry is grappling with a slowdown in demand as evidenced by the warnings issued by several automakers in recent weeks. However, Europe-based Stellantis is also facing several operational challenges including high inventory and launch delays that have hit earnings, especially from its largest profit center, North America. The headwinds forced Stellantis to downgrade its guidance for 2024 significantly on Sept. 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Starker Wochentag in Paris: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im CAC 40 (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Pluszeichen in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|Gute Stimmung in Paris: CAC 40 legt nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
13:33
|Stellantis-Aktie trotzdem fester: RBC wird pessimistischer für Stellantis (dpa-AFX)
|
12:27
|Zuversicht in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Freitagmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Aufschläge in Paris: Anleger lassen CAC 40 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Impulsarmer Handel in Paris: CAC 40 zum Start des Freitagshandels stabil (finanzen.at)