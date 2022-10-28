|
28.10.2022 14:35:12
Why Stem Stock Was Winning Big This Week
Mere days before it's scheduled to publish its latest set of quarterly results, Stem (NYSE: STEM) got a boost from an analyst. The next-generation clean energy storage specialist's stock was lifted by the move, rising by more than 16% week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That analyst was Jon Windham of UBS, who on Tuesday initiated coverage of Stem stock.Windham is very bullish on the company, tagging it with a buy recommendation at a price target of $19 per share. Even after the shares bumped up on the news, that level still implied upside of over 40% on the stock's current price. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!