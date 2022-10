Why Stem Stock Was Winning Big This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Mere days before it's scheduled to publish its latest set of quarterly results, Stem (NYSE: STEM) got a boost from an analyst. The next-generation clean energy storage specialist's stock was lifted by the move, rising by more than 16% week to date as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That analyst was Jon Windham of UBS, who on Tuesday initiated coverage of Stem stock.Windham is very bullish on the company, tagging it with a buy recommendation at a price target of $19 per share. Even after the shares bumped up on the news, that level still implied upside of over 40% on the stock's current price. Continue reading