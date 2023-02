Why Stericycle Stock Tanked This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock of medical waste handling specialist Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) wasn't the picture of health this week. The company's shares took a double-digit ding after publishing its latest quarterly earnings release on Thursday. All told, across the week Stericycle's share price declined by over 15%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.For its fourth quarter of 2022, Stericycle managed to grow its revenue 2% year over year to $670 million. That, however, fell well short of the average analyst estimate for slightly more than $697 million. The situation was better on the bottom line -- non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw a nearly 60% rise to $55.5 million for the period, or $0.60 per share. That broadly met prognosticator forecasts. Stericycle breaks down its revenue into two categories, regulated healthcare waste and compliance -- its "classic" and core activities -- and secure information destruction services. Continue reading