|
24.02.2023 23:24:33
Why Stericycle Stock Tanked This Week
The stock of medical waste handling specialist Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) wasn't the picture of health this week. The company's shares took a double-digit ding after publishing its latest quarterly earnings release on Thursday. All told, across the week Stericycle's share price declined by over 15%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.For its fourth quarter of 2022, Stericycle managed to grow its revenue 2% year over year to $670 million. That, however, fell well short of the average analyst estimate for slightly more than $697 million. The situation was better on the bottom line -- non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw a nearly 60% rise to $55.5 million for the period, or $0.60 per share. That broadly met prognosticator forecasts. Stericycle breaks down its revenue into two categories, regulated healthcare waste and compliance -- its "classic" and core activities -- and secure information destruction services. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stericycle Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Why Stericycle Stock Tanked This Week (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.23
|Stericycle Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed (Benzinga)
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: Stericycle zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Stericycle präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)