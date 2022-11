Why Stitch Fix Is Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) were rising 8.6% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, rebounding from last week's sharp 23% plunge.The online fashion subscription service has been largely moving higher all week long on no company-specific news, and on Black Friday, may be benefiting from investor hope that consumers will be looking Stitch Fix's way heading into Christmas.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading