Why Stitch Fix Stock Fell Nearly Another 10% Today

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) continues to lose style points among investors. Shares were down another 9.4% today as of 11:30 a.m. ET, even though there was no specific company financial news to cause the downturn. Deep wounds and long memories are the likely culprit, as many investors linger on the ugly quarterly update provided back in September. Stitch Fix stock is now down 83% so far in 2022. The reason for Stitch Fix going out of style isn't hard to see. The company concluded its fiscal 2022 (the three months ended in July) with a 16% year-over-year decline in sales. Meanwhile, losses continued to mount. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) loss was $31.8 million.