|
24.10.2022 17:58:55
Why Stitch Fix Stock Fell Nearly Another 10% Today
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) continues to lose style points among investors. Shares were down another 9.4% today as of 11:30 a.m. ET, even though there was no specific company financial news to cause the downturn. Deep wounds and long memories are the likely culprit, as many investors linger on the ugly quarterly update provided back in September. Stitch Fix stock is now down 83% so far in 2022. The reason for Stitch Fix going out of style isn't hard to see. The company concluded its fiscal 2022 (the three months ended in July) with a 16% year-over-year decline in sales. Meanwhile, losses continued to mount. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) loss was $31.8 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stitch Fix Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
17:58
|Why Stitch Fix Stock Fell Nearly Another 10% Today (MotleyFool)
|
18.10.22
|Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Up 10% on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
14.10.22
|Better Buy: Stitch Fix vs. Rent the Runway (MotleyFool)
|
05.10.22
|Why Stitch Fix Stock Sank 21% in September (MotleyFool)
|
04.10.22
|Why Stitch Fix Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
03.10.22
|Can Stitch Fix Stock Recover in 2022? (MotleyFool)
|
23.09.22
|7 Reasons to Sell Stitch Fix Stock (MotleyFool)
|
22.09.22
|Why Stitch Fix Stock Slumped on Thursday (MotleyFool)