Why Stitch Fix Stock Plunged as Much as 20.5% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), which bills itself as an online personal shopping and styling service, fell sharply at the open on March 9, losing as much as 20.5% of its value in early trading. The big story here was the retailer's fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings release, which hit the market after the close on March 8. Investors were clearly displeased with the update and for good reason.Stitch Fix's sales came in at $517 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2022, up around 3% from the same period of fiscal 2021. Notably, sales per client reached $518, up 18% year over year. It was the third consecutive quarter that per-client sales were above $500. The company has 4.02 million active clients, up 4% year over year. All in, the company's top line bested Wall Street's expectations. Stitch Fix lost $0.28 per share in the fiscal second quarter. That was worse than the $0.20 per share it lost in the same period of fiscal 2021, but actually better than what analysts had been predicting. That's the good news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading