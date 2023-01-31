Why Stitch Fix Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) jumped today, even though there was no news out on the online styling service. Instead, the stock seemed to go higher because it's seen as a potential AI play due to the data science and algorithms it uses to select clothes for its customers. It was one of several AI stocks gaining today.As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was up 16.1%.AI stocks have surged in recent days as investors speculate that technology like OpenAI's ChatGPT could be revolutionary for companies that are best suited to take advantage of it.