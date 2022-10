Why Stitch Fix Stock Sank 21% in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) were taking another hit last month after the online personalized styling service posted another disappointing earnings report. In the second half of the month, the broader market malaise over rising interest rates weighed on Stitch Fix as a recession only makes its chances for a recovery less likely. The stock also sold off sharply on the August CPI report on Sept. 13.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Stitch Fix stock finished September down 21%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell sharply on the earnings report and continued to slide from there.Continue reading