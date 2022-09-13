Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 22:01:18

Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Down on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock fell considerably more sharply than the rest of the market on Tuesday: Its shares were trading down by 11% as of 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 3.6% slump in the S&P 500. The online apparel retailer is now down by more than 70% since the start of 2022.Tuesday's slide specifically was sparked by pessimism about the economy and the e-commerce sector.The U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that inflation remained at a stubbornly high rate in August, which will likely keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to further increase interest rates. Such moves raise the potential for a recession, and so the wider market fell.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stitch Fix Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stitch Fix Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

On 19,10 -8,70% On
Stitch Fix Inc Registered Shs -A- 4,89 -12,61% Stitch Fix Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten sorgen für Verluste: ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Mittwoch nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es im Mittwochshandel deutlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen