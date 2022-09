Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Down This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shareholders lost ground to a declining market through most of this past week. The apparel retailer's stock declined 12% through Thursday trading compared to a 2.2% drop in the wider market. That slump added to a tough year for Stitch Fix shares, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which are down 74% so far in 2022.It was powered by darkening investor sentiment around economic growth and an especially weak outlook for the e-commerce niche.The main factor driving Stitch Fix's stock lower this week was the downbeat mood on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell by over 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index dove 3% through Thursday trading.