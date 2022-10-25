|
Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Up 12% on Tuesday
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shareholders had a good day on Tuesday, as the stock jumped 12% by 2:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 1.3% surge in the S&P 500. However, the e-commerce specialist remained in deeply negative territory for the year, down roughly 80% in 2022.The rally came as earnings season started gaining steam, especially among tech stocks, and the investor outlook turned more positive.The Nasdaq Composite index, which is home to Stitch Fix and many other beaten-down tech stocks, surged higher by nearly 2% on Tuesday on hopes of a positive week for earnings ahead. Coca-Cola painted a bright picture on consumer spending habits, saying in a Tuesday morning press release that sales will likely rise by as much as 16% this year.Continue reading
