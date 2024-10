Why Stock-Split and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Broadcom Rallied on Thursday

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) surged higher on Thursday, jumping as much as 4.9%. As of 1:52 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 4.3%.The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was the robust results delivered by one of the pivotal players in the AI space.For the third quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., also called TSMC, generated revenue that jumped 39% year over year to 759.7 billion New Taiwan dollars (roughly $23.5 billion), an increase of 36% in U.S. dollars. This fueled earnings per share (EPS) that surged 54% to NT$12.54 (or $1.94 per ADR).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool