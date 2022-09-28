|
28.09.2022 00:52:55
Why Stock Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Crept Higher Today
The prospects for tech infrastructure stocks continue to improve, according to a new analysis. One beneficiary of this current take on the industry is Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW). While many stocks tumbled on Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks was one of the few and the brave to land in positive territory. It inched 0.3% higher on the day, as the benchmark S&P 500 index went in the opposite direction with a 0.2% dip. Morgan Stanley prognosticator Meta Marshall was the person behind the analysis. In a new research paper published on Tuesday, she tagged Palo Alto Networks and its peers Nutanix, Pure Storage, and F5 Networks as the titles best poised to benefit from increased tech infrastructure spending. In Marshall's view, companies are moving toward a future in which they will regularly utilize a hybrid model -- i.e., a mix of on-site computing infrastructure and cloud-based solutions. One critical solution for any enterprise is cybersecurity, which is where Palo Alto Networks comes in.Continue reading
