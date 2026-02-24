Texas Pacific Land Aktie

24.02.2026 01:29:15

Why Stock-Split Stock Texas Pacific Land Corporation Beat the Market Today

On a trading day where the bears largely had their way, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) stock landed in the black on Monday. Its share price closed 0.6% higher, thanks in no small part to an analyst price target increase, which looked impressive next to the S&P 500 index's more than 1% decline.Texas Pacific, which is basically a landlord with vast holdings in the oil-rich Permian Basin, is now worth $639 per share, according to KeyBanc's Tim Rezvan. That's quite a change from the pundit's preceding level, which was $350. In making the adjustment, Rezvan held fast to his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on Texas Pacific's equity. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
