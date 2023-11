Why StoneCo Ltd Stock Just Jumped Another 9%

Just two days after a strong earnings report lifted shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) in the double digits, and one day after a stock market rally kept this Stone defying gravity, shares of the Cayman Islands-based fintech stock continued their rise on Wednesday, gaining 8.9% through 10:45 a.m. ET.Clearly, StoneCo is rolling along and gathering no moss -- but why?Well, basically, because StoneCo just announced a big buyback of its own stock -- up to 1 billion Brazilian reals-worth of its stock, or US$205.8 million. Management explained that the new repurchase authorization replaces and expands upon a previous authorization that had seen the company spend about $59 million buying back stock. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel