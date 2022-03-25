|
Why StoneCo Plummeted Today
Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET.While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. That seems to have thrown investors for a loop.On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.Continue reading
