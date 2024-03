Why StoneCo Stock Dropped Today

Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) fell as much as 13.5% early Tuesday, then partly recovered to close down 6.9% after the Brazilian fintech announced mixed quarterly results relative to expectations. It also announced the impending resignation of one of the company founders.Fourth-quarter 2023 revenue grew 20.1% year over year to 3.25 billion Brazilian reals ($645.4 million), translating to adjusted earnings of 1.76 reals per share ($0.35). Analysts on average were predicting earnings of only 1.53 reals per share, but revenue closer to 3.40 billion reals.Digging deeper into StoneCo 's results, financial-services platform revenue grew 24.4% year over year, to 2.87 billion reals, while software revenue declined 3.5% to 363 million reals.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel