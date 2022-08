Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team.The fintech stock tumbled 27.5% as of 11:29 a.m. ET. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. Continue reading