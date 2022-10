Why STORE Capital Gained 16% in September

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) increased 16% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The real estate investment trust (REIT) agreed to be acquired by GIC in partnership with Oak Street, a Division of Blue Owl Capital, for a 20% premium over its price at the time of the announcement, making it a no-brainer buy with an almost guaranteed gain.STORE Capital owns more than 3,000 properties in various industries with a 99.5% occupancy rate. It runs a singe-tenant net lease operation, and it typically buys properties from companies and then leases them back for long-term leases with the tenant responsible for most of the maintenance.It has posted impressive performance over the past few years, with a 5.9% compound annual growth rate in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) since its initial public offering in November 2014. Its stock has gained 60% since that time, although it's trading about 25% below a high of over $40 before the pandemic.Continue reading