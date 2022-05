Why Stratasys Stock Popped 14.9% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of 3D printing company Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) jumped as much as 14.9% on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares closed the day up 12.7%. Revenue for the quarter was up 22% from a year ago to $163.4 million and was the highest first quarter in six years. Stratasys reported a net loss of $20.9 million, or $0.32 per share, and adjusted net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $157.5 million and an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.