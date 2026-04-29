Sense Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0BLH2 / ISIN: US81725R1041
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29.04.2026 11:23:00
Why Strategy Makes More Sense as a 10-Year Hold Than a 10-Month Trade
Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is back on a winning streak. Since the start of April, shares of the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury company have soared 35% (as of April 27). And although they trade an alarming 64% below their record, their incredible 1,260% gain since Aug. 10, 2020 (more on this below) is too difficult to ignore.With such volatile price swings being a normal occurrence for this innovative business, investors with an itch for speculation will want to trade the stock. That's a losing game, in my opinion. Strategy is best viewed as a 10-year buy-and-hold investment opportunity.Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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