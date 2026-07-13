Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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13.07.2026 02:30:21
Why Strategy Stock Collapsed In The First Half of 2026
Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) -- formerly MicroStrategy -- have fallen by 42.8% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The software provider that pivoted to becoming an aggressive Bitcoin treasury company has seen its strategy (no pun intended) begin to unravel with the price of Bitcoin down severely over the last twelve months.To fund interest payments, Strategy has begun selling some of its Bitcoin, which has spooked the market. Here's why the stock was falling in 2026, and whether now could be a good time to buy the dip on this fallen giant. When Bitcoin was over $100,000 a coin, Strategy actually achieved a market cap of over $100 billion, and had a nice premium to the underlying value of the assets on its balance sheet. Using this premium, Strategy was able to sell shares of its stock to buy more Bitcoin, thereby theoretically creating value per share due to the valuation premium.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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