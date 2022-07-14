Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 14:58:00

Why Streaming Won't Always Be a Loss for Amazon

Analysts have long suspected that Prime Video is a huge loss leader for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). However, the company has greatly expanded its streaming business in the last few years. Here's why the company's recent ventures in the streaming market will combine to pay off in a big way.Amazon launched Prime Video, then Amazon Unbox, in September 2006 as a place where customers could download thousands of movies, but pivoted to streaming in 2011. The company has since sunk billions of dollars into Prime Video, spending $13 billion on movies, series, and music in 2021. Despite the streaming service's expense, Amazon has used it as an attractive addition to the company's Prime membership. Amazon's streaming business has steadily grown to allow consumers to rent and buy content, add Amazon Channels, watch live sports, stream games, and more. For instance, Amazon launched its streamer Freevee, then IMDb Freedive, in 2019 to cash in on increasing demand for ad-supported streaming services. Few companies have diversified their footholds in the streaming industry like Amazon. The company has skillfully permeated almost every facet of the market, creating a services ecosystem that is only truly rivaled by Apple's growing services business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen

14:12 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
13.07.22 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.07.22 Amazon Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.07.22 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.22 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 5,00 2,04% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Amazon 113,56 2,83% Amazon

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen