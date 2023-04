Why Stride Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Stride (NYSE: LRN) were popping Wednesday after the education management company delivered a better than expected fiscal third-quarter earnings report after the closing bell Tuesday, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.The online school operator and curriculum developer also raised its full-year guidance. As a result, the stock was up by 15.5% as of 12:36 p.m. ET.In the quarter, which ended March 31, Stride 's revenue rose 11.5% to $470.3 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $456.4 million. Management credited growth in in-year enrollment, increases in revenue per enrollment, and growth in its adult learning segment. Continue reading